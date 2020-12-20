Sana Khan calls marrying Anas Saiyad ‘best decision of my life’, shares unseen video from wedding

Former actor Sana Khan treated her fans to an unseen video from her wedding, as she celebrated one month of being married to Anas Saiyad. She wrote in an Instagram post that getting married to him was the ‘best decision of my life’.

“Last month this day I said ‘Qubool hai’. It’s one month today Alhamdullilah bas aise he haste haste puri zindagi nikal jaye (I hope my entire life is full of smiles and happiness, just like this). Took the best decision of my life for once. My saasu ma made this dupatta for me. #sanaanas #onemonth #alhamdulillah #blessed #anassaiyad,” she wrote.

Sana married Anas in a private ceremony on November 20. Sharing the happy news on Instagram, she wrote, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah. @anas_sayied.”

Earlier this month, Sana and Anas took off to Kashmir for their honeymoon. She has been sharing constant updates, including pictures of them having a whale of a time in the snow.

Sana is known for films such as Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 6. In October, she announced her decision to quit the entertainment industry to ‘serve humanity and follow the order of my Creator’.

Anas said in a recent interview that Sana’s decision to retire from acting had nothing to do with him. “I have never forced her to lead life in a certain way. She announced on Instagram around six months ago that she has taken hijab. People thought that it’s because of the pandemic and no work, but she always wanted to detach herself from what she was doing. I wanted her to give it some time, but she was certain. In fact, I was shocked, too, when she announced that she was quitting the industry,” he told The Times of India.

