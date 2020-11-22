Sana Khan changes name post wedding, see more pictures of her bridal look

Sana Khan is now married to Surat-based Anas Sayed and has changed her name to Sayied Sana Khan. Now, more pictures from the ceremony, which give a better look at Sana’s bridal getup, have surfaced online and are going viral.

The closeup pictures of the bride show her looking gorgeous in a red lehenga paired with traditional jewellery, including a huge necklace and a mathapatti. Her flawless makeup adds to her bridal glow. One of the pictures show her smiling while looking away from the camera.

Sana Khan has changed her name to Sayied Sana Khan.

A month after announcing her departure from the entertainment industry, Sana on Sunday revealed she had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The couple got married on November 20.

The former Bigg Boss 6 contestant posted a picture of herself along with her groom. It showed Anas in a simple white kurta-pyjama with a Nehru jacket and a traditional white cap. “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this duniya and reunite us in jannah... ‘Which of the favours of your lord will you deny. #sanakhan #anassayed #nikah #married #20thNov’,” she posted on Instagram.

In October, the 33-year-old had announced her decision to leave the industry and spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her “creator”.

After making her debut in Bollywood with Yehi Hai High Society in 2005, Sana went on to star in movies such as Halla Bol, Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. She also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss (season six) and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

