Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Sana Khan glows in new selfie with husband Anas Sayied, as they go out for a drive. See here

Sana Khan glows in new selfie with husband Anas Sayied, as they go out for a drive. See here

Former actor Sana Khan has shared a new selfie with husband Anas Sayied. The couple tied the knot in November.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 20:13 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sana Khan poses with husband Anas Sayied.

Former actor Sana Khan has shared a new picture with her husband Anas Sayied. The couple tied the knot in November.

The picture -- a selfie -- shows Sana and the Surat-based Anas sitting inside a car, beaming for the camera. She wore a white outfit, while he wore a black blazer.

Sana had previously shared post-wedding pictures on Instagram, in which she wore a green ensemble. “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah,” she had captioned a picture with her husband.

 

Recently, Sana said she was leaving acting to spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her ‘creator’. The 33-year-old posted statements in Hindi, English and Urdu announcing her decision to leave the industry. “Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them,” she wrote.

Also read: Sana Khan feels blessed and is in a happy space, shares fresh post-wedding pics

Sana is best known for her roles in films such as Halla Bol, Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. She also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AT HTLS 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman says MSP for farm produce will continue
Dec 04, 2020 20:01 IST
‘With Covid-19 vaccine coming, economic recovery will gain traction’: FM
Dec 04, 2020 20:11 IST
Army chief’s visit to Saudi, UAE is attempt to boost security cooperation
Dec 04, 2020 19:09 IST
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
Dec 04, 2020 18:17 IST

latest news

Sana Khan glows in new selfie with husband Anas, as they go out for a drive
Dec 04, 2020 20:13 IST
Jadeja said he feels dizzy: Samson reveals what happened in dressing room
Dec 04, 2020 20:07 IST
On the climate, a new warning | HT Editorial
Dec 04, 2020 20:04 IST
India and the geopolitics of technology | Analysis
Dec 04, 2020 20:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.