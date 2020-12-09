Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sana Khan is freezing on her Srinagar honeymoon, shares new videos: ‘Paagal jaisi thandi hai’

Expressing gratitude for her room heater, former actor Sana Khan has shared new videos from her honeymoon with husband Anas Sayied in freezing Kashmir. Check them out here.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 14:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sana Khan tied the knot with Anas Sayied in November.

Former actor Sana Khan has shared new pictures and videos from her Srinagar honeymoon with husband Anas Sayied. Sana and the Surat-based Anas tied the knot in November.

She’s been keeping her fans updated with her travels. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram Stories to post a video of a drive along Dal Lake. She also shared a video of herself, sitting next to a heater. She said, “Baaki kuch ho na ho, boss yeh na ho na, aapki toh maut hai bhai. Itni paagal jaisi thandi hai idhar (If it weren’t for this heater, we’d be dead. It’s freezing here).” To tackle the cold weather, Sana made herself a cup of tea, and shared that video as well.

 

This isn’t the first time she’s mentioned Kashmir’s weather. In a video from her hotel room, she had said, “It’s so cold here. It’s Kashmir!” In another video, she’d said, “What a view, man!” Anas walked into the frame, saying, “Badi thand hai (It is very cold).” On Tuesday, she’d shared short videos from the Hazratbal Shrine and from her hotel room.

Sana announced her wedding in a social media post last month. “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah,” she had captioned a picture with her husband.

Also read: Sana Khan shares new pics from honeymoon with husband Anas Sayied, enjoys stunning view of Srinagar

Recently, Sana, who is known for her appearances in Salman Khan’s Jai Ho and the reality show Bigg Boss, said she was leaving acting to spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her ‘creator’. The 33-year-old posted statements in Hindi, English and Urdu announcing her decision to leave the industry. “Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them,” she wrote.

