Sana Khan’s husband Anas Saiyad denies forcing her to quit films, says ‘narrow-minded’ people can continue questioning their relationship

Former actor Sana Khan’s husband, Anas Saiyad, has said that he had no hand in her decision to quit showbiz. Sana had announced earlier this year that she will devote her life to her ‘Creator’, and step away from the film industry.

The couple tied the knot in November. In an interview, the Surat-based Anas said that people are free to question their relationship, and their doubts about the couple’s compatibility is only a sign of their narrow-mindedness.

He told The Times of India, “I have never forced her to lead life in a certain way. She announced on Instagram around six months ago that she has taken hijab. People thought that it’s because of the pandemic and no work, but she always wanted to detach herself from what she was doing. I wanted her to give it some time, but she was certain. In fact, I was shocked, too, when she announced that she was quitting the industry.”

He added, “I prayed to God that I want to marry Sana and he heard my prayers. I feel that I wouldn’t have been this happy if I had married anybody else. Sana is not full of herself. She is affable, forgiving and has a clean heart. I always wanted a girl who complemented and completed me. People still ask me how I got married to an actress, but yeh chhoti soch ke log hain (they are narrow-minded people). It’s my life and no one should comment on it. People are free to think that we are a mismatched couple, but only we know how compatible we are.”

The couple is on honeymoon in Kashmir, and Sana has been sharing regular social media updates with her fans.

Announcing her decision to leave the film industry, Sana had written in a post, “Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them.” She had also deleted all posts tying her to her former career.

