Sana Khan shares honeymoon pics from picturesque Gulmarg, goes on a snowmobile ride with husband

Former actor Sana Khan has shared new photos from Kashmir where she is vacationing with her husband Anas Sayied. The two were married in November, shortly after Sana quit the film industry.

Sharing pictures from snow-covered Gulmarg, Sana called it heaven on Earth. She and her husband were both bundled up against the cold in the photos. “Heaven, @anas_saiyad20 #gulmarg #kashmir #heaven #beauty #Mashallah,” she wrote with the photos.

Sana has been sharing videos and photos from Kashmir as they spent their honeymoon there. Her photos have captured the beauty of the valley in her photos – from the Dal Lake to the Hazratbal shrine and markets of Srinagar. Sana had shared pictures as she left for Kashmir and written: “Shohar aur begum chale.”

Sana, who participated in Bigg Boss and went on to do Salman Khan’s Jai Ho, said earlier this year that she was leaving acting to spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her ‘creator’. “Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them,” she wrote on social media.

She married Anas in November. “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in Jannah,” she had written.

