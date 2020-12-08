Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sana Khan shares new pics from honeymoon with husband Anas Sayied, enjoys stunning view of Srinagar

Sana Khan shares new pics from honeymoon with husband Anas Sayied, enjoys stunning view of Srinagar

Sana Khan has shared new social media updates from her Srinagar honeymoon with husband Anas Sayied. See here.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 15:32 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sana Khan is honeymooning with husband Anas Sayied in Srinagar.

Former actor Sana Khan has shared new videos from her honeymoon with husband Anas Sayied. The couple is currently in Srinagar. On Tuesday, Sana took to Instagram Stories to share short videos from the Hazratbal Shrine and from her hotel room. She also shared a picture of hot kahwa.

Sana and the Surat-based Anas tied the knot in November. She made the announcement in a social media post. “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah,” she had captioned a picture with her husband.

 

Sana has kept her fans updated with regular social media posts after her wedding. She shared a selfie from her flight to Kashmir and wrote, “Shohar and begum chale (Husband and wife are off).” In a video from her hotel room, she said, “It’s so cold here. It’s Kashmir!” In another video, she said, “What a view, man!” Anas walked into the frame, saying, “Badi thand hai (It is very cold).”

Also read: Sana Khan glows in new selfie with husband Anas Sayied, as they go out for a drive. See here

Recently, Sana said she was leaving acting to spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her ‘creator’. The 33-year-old posted statements in Hindi, English and Urdu announcing her decision to leave the industry. “Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them,” she wrote.

