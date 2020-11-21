Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Sana Khan turns a princess in white as she marries Surat-based Mufti Anaas, see viral video

Sana Khan turns a princess in white as she marries Surat-based Mufti Anaas, see viral video

Jai Ho actor and Bigg Boss 6 contestant Sana Khan has tied the knot with Surat-based Mufti Anaas in a private wedding ceremony. The video of the wedding is going viral and shows the couple twinning in white.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 19:09 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sana Khan has married Mufti Anaas.

Sana Khan, who recently announced her exit from the world of films, has married a Gujarat-based man named Mufti Anaas. A viral video from their low-profile wedding has now surfaced online and shows the bride and groom dressed in white.

In the viral video, Sana and Mufti are seen walking down the staircase hand in hand. While Mufti is seen in a simple white kurta-pajama with a sleeveless jacket, Sana is in a white gown. She looks stunning in light makeup and can’t stop smiling as she climbs down the stairs. The couple is then seen seated along with other family members and cutting a chocolate cake with ‘Nikaah mubarak’ written on it.

 

 



Last month, Sana said she was leaving acting to spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her “creator”. The 33-year-old actor posted statements in Hindi, English and Urdu announcing her decision to leave the industry.

“Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them,” she wrote.

She further said she has been pondering about her purpose in life and what happens to a person after death. The actor said she decided to leave the “showbiz lifestyle forever”.

“All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in to. Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any showbiz work henceforth,” she said.

As an actor, Sana has featured in many Hindi and regional language films. She made her debut in Bollywood with Yehi Hai High Society in 2005 and went on to star in movies like Halla Bol, Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. She also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
Nov 21, 2020 19:20 IST
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Nov 21, 2020 20:08 IST
Noida, Ghaziabad cap number of wedding attendees to 100
Nov 21, 2020 18:20 IST
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
Nov 21, 2020 18:54 IST

latest news

When citizens act against their interest | Opinion
Nov 21, 2020 20:04 IST
The three messages from Bihar’s verdict, writes Mark Tully
Nov 21, 2020 20:02 IST
Obama’s intriguing silence on Pakistan, writes Karan Thapar
Nov 21, 2020 20:00 IST
Chanakya: India’s new template for the neighbourhood
Nov 21, 2020 19:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.