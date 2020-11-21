Sana Khan turns a princess in white as she marries Surat-based Mufti Anaas, see viral video

Sana Khan, who recently announced her exit from the world of films, has married a Gujarat-based man named Mufti Anaas. A viral video from their low-profile wedding has now surfaced online and shows the bride and groom dressed in white.

In the viral video, Sana and Mufti are seen walking down the staircase hand in hand. While Mufti is seen in a simple white kurta-pajama with a sleeveless jacket, Sana is in a white gown. She looks stunning in light makeup and can’t stop smiling as she climbs down the stairs. The couple is then seen seated along with other family members and cutting a chocolate cake with ‘Nikaah mubarak’ written on it.

Last month, Sana said she was leaving acting to spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her “creator”. The 33-year-old actor posted statements in Hindi, English and Urdu announcing her decision to leave the industry.

“Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them,” she wrote.

She further said she has been pondering about her purpose in life and what happens to a person after death. The actor said she decided to leave the “showbiz lifestyle forever”.

“All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in to. Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any showbiz work henceforth,” she said.

As an actor, Sana has featured in many Hindi and regional language films. She made her debut in Bollywood with Yehi Hai High Society in 2005 and went on to star in movies like Halla Bol, Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. She also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

