Sana Khan wishes ‘best shouhar’ Anas Saiyad a happy birthday on Kashmir honeymoon, shares new pic from Gulmarg

Sana Khan took to Instagram to wish her husband Anas Saiyad a happy birthday on Saturday. The couple is on honeymoon in Kashmir, and has been posting updates from Gulmarg.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 08:57 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad are honeymooning in Kashmir.

Former actor Sana Khan, who is on honeymoon with her husband Anas Saiyad, shared an appreciation post for him on social media, on his birthday. Sana and Anas were most recently in Gulmarg, after spending a few days in Srinagar.

On Saturday, Sana took to Instagram Stories to post a picture of Anas, which she captioned, “Allah tumhe hamesha salamat rakhe aur mere saath jannat tak rakhe (May Allah protect you, and keep you with me till we are both in heaven). Wishing him a happy birthday in Urdu, she called him the ‘best shouhar’.

Sana has been sharing regular social media updates from the Kashmir trip. She recently shared several pictures from Gulmarg, and a video of a snowmobile ride. She called it ‘heaven’ on Earth.

 

Sana announced her wedding in a social media post last month. “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah,” she had captioned a picture with her husband.

Also read: Sana Khan shares honeymoon pics from picturesque Gulmarg, goes on a snowmobile ride with husband

Recently, Sana, who is known for her appearances in Salman Khan’s Jai Ho and the reality show Bigg Boss, said she was quitting acting to spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her ‘creator’. She posted statements in Hindi, English and Urdu announcing her decision to leave the industry. “Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them,” she wrote.

