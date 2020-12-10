Sandeepa Dhar: Insiders have advantage, but that doesn’t mean you would hold against those born in film families

It’s always easier for insiders to get a break in the industry, and that obviously is the much required push, says Sandeepa Dhar. The actor, much like many others, opines that this is the major disadvantage that outsiders face in showbiz.

“It’s a very simple thing about having contacts that always helps. If my father knows Karan Johar, he will call and request him to let me audition for a film. And if I perform well, I get the part. But most outsiders wouldn’t even have access to that audition, even if they are talented. That’s there and we all know about it. But that doesn’t mean you would hold against those born in a film family,” she says, adding that nepotism is in every industry and it works differently everywhere.

Dhar adds that this access, however, doesn’t guarantee success. And one knows how many insiders have failed to make it even after getting an easy entry.

“One needs to sustain in the industry and that requires talent and hard work. Now this sustainability isn’t bound by anyone’s family lineage. At the end of it, everyone needs to hustle it out, be it an insider or outsider,” adds the actor, who has been a part of Bollywood projects such as Isi Life Mein (2010), Dabangg 2 (2012) and Heropanti (2014).

Dhar sometimes fails to understand why there is so much “discussion around this known fact” and also why things are interpreted “negatively”. She cites examples from the industry highlighting about many outsiders who’ve done well.

“Going by the current situation, you’ve Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone… who’re outsiders and are extremely successful. I honestly don’t understand what’s this debate about? If there are so many who aren’t from the industry but are at the top, it only goes on to show that honest effort doesn’t go waste,” she adds.

The actor says such things happen in every profession. “That’ the law of existence… if you’re in the industry you’ve to be okay with it. Everyone, who’s deserving, should get opportunity. And when that happens things are good. Nothing can stop talent from shining. It also matters as to how you look at success. Would you like to grow as an artiste, individual or the idea is to make money and being number one? For me, my growth as an individual and artiste are important; the rest I know will fall in place, I’ve that faith,” she says.

