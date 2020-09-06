Sandip Ssingh makes texts with Sushant Singh Rajput, his family public: ‘My silence has broken 20 years of my image, family’

Producer Sandip Ssingh has decided to tell his side of the story after questions were raised on his relationship with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Responding to the speculation, including Sushant’s family’s claim that they didn’t know him, he has made WhatsApp exchanges with the actor and his family public.

Sharing personal chats with Sushant, he wrote, “Sorry bhai, my silence has broken 20 years of my image and family into pieces. I was unaware that friendship requires a certificate in today’s time. Today I am making our personal chats public, as this is the last resort which proves our equation. #sushantsinghrajput #sandipssingh.” The texts he has shared are from 2016 till 2018, including details of a visit to the actor’s farmhouse in Pawana.

He also explained his presence at Sushant’s residence immediately after the actor’s death. “On 14th June when I heard about you I was unable to stop myself and I rushed to your house in grief but was shocked to see no one present except Mittu Didi. I am still thinking whether I was wrong to stand by your sister in that critical time or I should have waited for your other friends to come,” he wrote. He then shared screenshots of his chats with Meetu Singh as well as a brother-in-law of Sushant.

Sushant’s family has said they did not know of Sandip. “Everyone is saying that your family does not know me. Yes, its correct, I never met your family. Is it my fault to help a grieving sister alone in this city to complete the final rites of a brother ? Just want to end the speculation why I was talking to the ambulance driver despite his statement,” he said. The chats have Meetu enquiring Sandip about Sushant’s death certificate and whether payments of ambulance drivers were made. Many reports had earlier questioned why Sandip was in touch with the ambulance driver after June 14. The chats suggest that it was to clear their payments.

He also shared a certificate to clear the air that a case against him was pending in Mauritius.

Earlier, Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant’s family in the case, said that Sandip was unknown to them. He told Pinkvilla, “Meetu (Sushant’s sister) was devastated after seeing Sushant’s body so she went and she was lying down in the room so he just saw an opportunity and he took charge. Nobody in the family knows him, how did he come there. Suddenly how did he start taking charge. Since nobody from the family was there, there was an opening for him. I guess it should have been Pithani (Siddharth, Sushant’s flatmate) who should have been there and not Sandip.”