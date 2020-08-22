Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sangeeta Bijlani planning a comeback: Unlike ‘80s and ‘90s, films depict much stronger female parts now

Sangeeta Bijlani planning a comeback: Unlike ‘80s and ‘90s, films depict much stronger female parts now

Actor Sangeeta Bijlani feels this is the right time to be in Bollywood and on the web, especially when much stronger female narratives and characters are being written.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 18:57 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Actor Sangeeta Bijlani’s last Bollywood film was Jagannath that released in 1996.

After starting her career as a model at the age of 15, Sangeeta Bijlani’s passion for acting took her to Bollywood. But the actor decided to take a break and explore other things in life, after last film Jagannath (1996). While offers kept coming, she didn’t want to rush back. Contemplating a comeback now, Bijlani has certain things in mind — the first being strong female parts.

“The depiction of female characters has changed. In ‘80s and ‘90s when I was working, most films lacked strong female roles. But now, apart from the screen time, the presence and aura these new age characters have are amazing… I think this is the right time for a comeback,” she says.

Bijlani also mentions female directors such as Gauri Shinde, Tanuja Chandra, Meghna Gulzar, Zoya Akhtar, doing a fabulous job.

“Their films are captivating. We didn’t have so many female voices before. Male directors like Shriram Raghavanm Imitiaz Ali, Milan Luthria… are also wonderful. What’s also intriguing are the real life flavour in their narratives,” she adds.



Now in the unlock phase, Bijlani, 60, is raring to go back to work. “OTT is another medium that I’ll explore. The kind of content they’re generating and how every role gets an opportunity to flourish is fascinating. I had a few offers from OTT but before we could move ahead, this (the lockdown) happened and two of them didn’t fall through… I would rather wait and do powerful roles than take up anything,” she says.

Ask her about collaborating friend Salman Khan in projects and Bijlani refuses to comment, saying, “That’s a little personal.”

Reacting to the nepotism, favouritism debates in the industry, she says, “This has been discussed so extensively now that it has somewhere gone into the negative space. I wouldn’t like to add to that. I’ve had both pleasant experience and difficult days too. Remember at the end, the choice is always yours.”

But amid all these, Bijlani stresses on the importance of inner peace, and she’s planning to talk about it on a streaming platform.

“My parents taught me how remain happy, calm and positive, which helped me sail through many tides. I feel sometimes with our busy lives we forget about self love and care. That needs to be imbibed again in times like these,” she ends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pune police put in place code of conduct for Ganeshotsav
Aug 22, 2020 20:23 IST
US presidential nominee Joe Biden wishes Indians on Ganesh Chathurthi
Aug 22, 2020 20:20 IST
MHA issues SOP for global travel, Air Bubble passengers need not register with Indian missions
Aug 22, 2020 20:16 IST
Donald Trump’s Iran Move at UN Amplifies ‘America First’ Snub of Allies
Aug 22, 2020 20:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.