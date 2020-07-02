Sanjana Sanghi clarifies she is not quitting Bollywood, says ‘absolutely nothing to worry about’

Sanjana Sanghi set the record straight and said that she is not leaving Mumbai or Bollywood for good.

Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star in his final film Dil Bechara, has put to rest rumours that she is quitting the film industry. Her cryptic Instagram story on Wednesday sparked speculation that she was retiring from Bollywood after her first film as a leading lady.

On another of her Instagram stories, Sanjana cleared the air about her previous post. “Arre arre! Kaafi kuch interpret ho gaya meri previous story se (Uh oh! My previous story was interpreted in the wrong way). Now that I re-read it, I can see why! Did NOT mean can any kind of ‘bidding adieu’ forever - not to Mumbai, not to anything else!,” she wrote.

Sanjana reassured everyone that there was ‘absolutely nothing to worry about’. She added, “I have been back home in Delhi since February , throughout lockdown! When COVID eases out, is what I meant when I said ‘jaldi, ya shayad nahi’ - we’ll all be back to life as per usual! Me to being wherever it is that is required for work! Appreciate all the worry, all you lovely humans! But absolutely nothing to worry about.”

Sanjana Sanghi’s clarification (L) and her original Instagram story which started the confusion.

On Wednesday, Sanjana shared a selfie from the Mumbai airport as she left for Delhi and wrote, “Khuda hafiz, Mumbai. 4 mahine baad aapke darshan hue. Mein chali, Dilli vaapis. Aapki sadke kuch alag si lagi, sunsaan thi. Shayad mere dil mein jo dukh hai, mere nazariye ko badal rahe hain. Ya shayad, filhaal aap mein bhi thode dukh mein hai. Milte hain? Jaldi. Ya shayad, nahi (Goodbye, Mumbai. I saw you after four long months. I am returning to Delhi. Your roads felt different, they were empty. Maybe the pain in my heart is changing the way I see things. Or maybe, you are in some pain too. See you again? Soon. Or maybe not).”

Sanjana has been distraught ever since Sushant died on June 14 and has been sharing emotional Instagram posts. She was questioned by the Mumbai Police in connection with the case on Tuesday for several hours. She left for Delhi after recording her statement.

Dil Bechara, which marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, will be Sanjana’s debut. The film will release on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

