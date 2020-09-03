Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sanjana Sanghi dedicates birthday to late grandmother in emotional post: ‘I find myself with a lump in my throat’

Sanjana Sanghi dedicates birthday to late grandmother in emotional post: ‘I find myself with a lump in my throat’

A day after her 24th birthday, Sanjana Sanghi shared an emotional Instagram post, in which she dedicated her birthday to the memory of her late maternal grandmother.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 16:41 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sanjana Sanghi turned 24 on Wednesday.

Sanjana Sanghi, who turned 24 on Wednesday, penned an Instagram post explaining why her birthdays are always an emotional time for her. She also fondly remembered her late maternal grandmother, whom she described as a ‘woman with the largest heart’.

Posting pictures from her birthday celebration on Instagram, Sanjana wrote, “I wish you were here today, Nani. Every birthday, I find myself with a lump in my throat, lost in my Nani’s memory yet left with a helpless heap of gratitude for the love I have in my life in the form of the incredible people that surround me.”

“As I’m growing up, I understand a little bit better of what my Nani lived and sweared by that I see in my mother every single day that leaves in endless awe of these beautiful women- ultimately, love & compassion for our people is ALL that matters in this very short life we all have, that cannot be taken for granted. Not the achievements. Not the accolades. Not the milestones. Just the love,” she added.

 



Also see: Dimple Kapadia’s scenes from Tenet leaked online, fans say she ‘killed it, had bigger role than expected’

Calling her grandmother ‘selfless’, Sanjana said that her unconditional love was both her ‘greatest strength and weakness’. “Yet she got not just that love, but so much more in return,” she added. She then dedicated her birthday to the memory of her grandmother.

Sanjana, who made her full-fledged acting debut with this year’s Dil Bechara, also wished her character, Kizie Basu. “Also! Happy birthday to Kizie Basu!! Even through the film, I told myself we share the same birthday. I just believe we do!,” she wrote.

Dil Bechara, which marked the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, was also the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film. It got a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar and was unanimously lauded by critics and audiences alike.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Sep 03, 2020 16:19 IST
Will continue to remove hateful content: Facebook assures Congress
Sep 03, 2020 17:01 IST
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Sep 03, 2020 12:23 IST
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Sep 03, 2020 16:30 IST

latest news

AAP tweets a ‘hacked’ alert after Modi’s Twitter account breach. It’s a ruse
Sep 03, 2020 17:28 IST
No Time to Die: New trailer for Daniel Craig’s final James Bond is here
Sep 03, 2020 17:26 IST
BJP candidate Zafar Islam set to win Rajya Sabha bypoll
Sep 03, 2020 17:19 IST
Cssfounder.com: Web Design company making a difference towards the society for 4 years
Sep 03, 2020 17:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.