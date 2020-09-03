Sanjana Sanghi dedicates birthday to late grandmother in emotional post: ‘I find myself with a lump in my throat’

Sanjana Sanghi, who turned 24 on Wednesday, penned an Instagram post explaining why her birthdays are always an emotional time for her. She also fondly remembered her late maternal grandmother, whom she described as a ‘woman with the largest heart’.

Posting pictures from her birthday celebration on Instagram, Sanjana wrote, “I wish you were here today, Nani. Every birthday, I find myself with a lump in my throat, lost in my Nani’s memory yet left with a helpless heap of gratitude for the love I have in my life in the form of the incredible people that surround me.”

“As I’m growing up, I understand a little bit better of what my Nani lived and sweared by that I see in my mother every single day that leaves in endless awe of these beautiful women- ultimately, love & compassion for our people is ALL that matters in this very short life we all have, that cannot be taken for granted. Not the achievements. Not the accolades. Not the milestones. Just the love,” she added.

Calling her grandmother ‘selfless’, Sanjana said that her unconditional love was both her ‘greatest strength and weakness’. “Yet she got not just that love, but so much more in return,” she added. She then dedicated her birthday to the memory of her grandmother.

Sanjana, who made her full-fledged acting debut with this year’s Dil Bechara, also wished her character, Kizie Basu. “Also! Happy birthday to Kizie Basu!! Even through the film, I told myself we share the same birthday. I just believe we do!,” she wrote.

Dil Bechara, which marked the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, was also the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film. It got a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar and was unanimously lauded by critics and audiences alike.

