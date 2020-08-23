Sanjana Sanghi on Dil Bechara response: It’s the only balm amidst all these tough things, fans gave Sushant the tribute he deserves

Actor Sanjana Sanghi is naturally happy at the moment, with her debut film as a lead opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput, Dil Bechara becoming a smash hit. It created records when it released on an OTT platform recently. While she still mourns the loss of her co-star, she says this has taught her a couple of things.

“Like the power of earnest and honest work. These two years, only the team knows the kind of blood and passion we put into it. The thing with filmmaking is, there’s a lag between when we work and when the audience sees it. In that lag, is the troublesome time, the perception is different from reality. It taught me that true honesty still has place in this world. It taught me the power of love of fans,” gushes the 23-year-old.

Ecstatic at the kind of tribute it turned out to be for Rajput, she continues, “I know how much strength I have derived from crores of people blessing our film, and helping Sushant get the tribute that he deserves. This is the only balm amidst all these tough things.”

She recalls how the experience was shooting with Rajput, and how he’d always ensure she was comfortable throughout the shoot.

“For the audience, it’s just a film, but for us as artistes, over two years of our life went into this. Sushant and I did it together, and from the first reading, they are all such stark, clear memories. Literally, when I think, I’m back in that room again, shooting in Jamshedpur, such a complicated, emotional narrative we were telling. It really required us to be in tune on another level,” tells us Sanghi.

She further reveals how Rajput was as a co-star, “We really needed to be in touch with each other and our craft. It was yin and yang kind of situation. I depended on him a lot and vice versa, there was a lot of perspective he drew from me. We would typically think a debutante would entirely depend on a senior actor, he was so humble and generous with his love and advice, he wanted it in equal amounts. I found a friend and partner through and through.”

During the course of the legal proceedings following Rajput’s untimely death, Sanghi had been called to Mumbai for questioning. And the Instagram story by her post that left many wondering if she was planning to quit films.

However, she clarifies that it was blown out of proportion. “I’m too honest and candid a person and I want to continue to remain that way. Just because things will be misconstrued, I don’t want to change that. But, that day I realised what I’m saying and what’s conceived, there’s a big gap. I’ve become a little more careful with my words. I flew into Mumbai and went out, it was a pandemic and I will go back when I need to. I’m here to stay and makes tonnes of more films, being in Mumbai, Los Angeles, wherever it takes,” Sanghi ends.

