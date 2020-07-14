Sanjana Sanghi pays tribute Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Whoever said time helps heal all wounds was lying’

Actor Sanjana Sanghi remembered her Dil Bechara co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on the completion of one month since his death. She spoke of the dreams he talked about, of wounds his death has left behind and the wishes she promises to keep.

She wrote: “Whoever said time helps heal all wounds was lying. Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again and bleeding: Of moments now will forever remain memories. Of laughs together that were but will never again be. Of questions that will remain unanswered. Of disbelief, that only keeps growing.”

“But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see. Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country’s children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity.”

“I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to. Except, you’d promised we’d do it all together. #sushantSinghRajput #Thinkingofyou.”

Incidentally, these were her exact words on June 21, few days after his death.

On June 14, Sushant died of suicide in his Mumbai apartment. Everyone close to Sushant has been sharing memories of him. Mukesh wrote on instagram: “Ek mahina ho gaya hai aaj, ab toh kabhi phone nahin aayega tera (It’s been a month now, I will never get a phone call from you again).” He also posted a picture from the film’s shoot.

Ankita Lokhande, Sushant’s Pavitra Rishta co-star and former girlfriend, turned to the divine on the occasion, calling Sushant the ‘child of God’. Rhea Chakraborty, his rumoured girlfriend, also penned a long note.

Dil Bechara was the first project, both for Sanjana and the film’s director and popular Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Sushant and Sanjana’s Dil Bechara is scheduled to release on OTT platform on July 24.

