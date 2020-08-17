Sanjana Sanghi posts pic with Saif Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Sandwiched between these two absolute gentlemen’

Actor Sanjana Sanghi took to Instagram to share a picture with her Dil Bechara co-stars Saif Ali Khan and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as she wished the senior actor on his 50th birthday. She addressed both the men as ‘absolute gentlemen’.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “BTS, Dil Bechara - Manny, Kizie Aur AV. It’s an odd thing to be envious of your own past. But here I find myself, doing just that. It all becomes, a memory. That you pray lasts forever.

Sandwiched between these two absolute gentlemen - amidst the crisp morning sunshine of a cold Parisian day, the faint smell of coffee being freshly brewed, the joy of creating art together; and conversations that spanned across philosophy, literature, cinema, cricket, success and failure and life, at large.Here’s wishing a very birthday to our very own Abhimanyuveer!

Thank you Saif sir, for your generosity and kindness in sharing perspective and such heartfelt encouragement. Like I’d told you, I wrote my undergraduate college thesis on your film Dil Chahta Hai, and to get to perform in my debut film, with you as Kizie’s Abhimanyuveer? I’ll take it!” Saif turned 50 on Sunday. The actor did a cameo in Dil Bechara, playing a character called Abhimanyu Veer.

Ever since the tragic death of Sushant, Sanjana has been sharing her memories with the actor including pictures, video clips and BTS moments during the making of their film, Dil Bechara. One such a moment was when she shared a video from their workshop for the film in Jamshedpur. She wrote: “Moments. Memories. Experiences. Learning. Creation. Liberation. Unison. Yet another one of the endless moments I’d do anything to relive : Manny, Kizie, Ma-Baba and Durgesh Bhaiya sit down to workshop & do a reading of their favourite script, Dil Bechara. #ThinkingOfYou #JusticeForSushant #CBIForSSR.”

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. Dil Bechara was his last film.

