Sanjana Sanghi reacts to Fault in Our Stars author John Green’s review of Dil Bechara, shares his personal message to her

Sanjana Sanghi has received the biggest compliment for her debut film, Dil Bechara. John Green, the author of The Fault in Our Stars, upon which Dil Bechara is based, had sent her a personal message about the film, but she noticed it months later. Green had called her performance magnificent and thanked her for “giving new life to Hazel Grace Lancaster.” He also talked about the loss of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The author watched the film soon after its release and shared his reaction on social media. He wrote, “Hey, Sanjana. John Green here, author of The Fault in Our Stars. I saw the Dil Bechara film today and really enjoyed it. I thought your performance was magnificent--full of humor and heart and deep wells of emotion. Thank you for giving such wonderful life to Kizie, and in doing so, giving new life to Hazel Grace Lancaster. I can only imagine how difficult this whole process has been with the tragic loss of your co-star. I just wanted to say thank you thank you thank you for helping bring the film to life. I wish you all the best with what I hope is a very bright future.”

Reacting to his note of appreciation, Sanjana wrote on Instagram, “ITS JOHN GREEN HIMSELF! Could NOT resist sharing this moment with you all. And CANNOT be more annoyed with myself for missing this beautiful message for over 3 months. Thank you for these unfathomable words John. I will simply never be able to articulate what this means to me. It takes away so much heartache and pain. Thank you for giving us the most broken but beautiful world of The Fault In Our Stars, For watching our labour of love the very day it released, For embracing Kizie, she has both given and taken away so much from me. For giving us Hazel Grace Lancaster. It fills my heart up to know you felt I even came close to doing justice to the depths of her emotional journey. Indebted to you, forever. A forever fan. TFIOS all the way!”

Sanjana had played the role of a cancer patient Kizie, who meets cancer survivor Manny (Sushant). The film revolved around how Manny made Kizie realise her dreams before fate takes over. Dil Bechara released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 and was made available for free viewing as a tribute to late Sushant. It also stars Swastika Mukherjee, and features Saif Ali Khan in a cameo.

