Sanjana Sanghi recalls fond memories with Sushant Singh Rajput, shares what her mom told her about ‘drowning out noise’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last co-star, actor Sanjana Sanghi, has shared fond memories from the sets of their film, Dil Bechara. She has also revealed a piece of advice her mother gave her to drown out the noise from her life. The film and everyone involved in it have been under the spotlight following Sushant’s suicide on June 14.

Sharing an image from the set on Instagram stories, which shows Sushant and Sanjana with director Mukesh Chhabra, she wrote, “Just discovered this photo I’ve never seen before myself. Breathing and living in memories of nostalgia. Our days of shoot filled with creative satisfaction and endless laughter on set.”

She added that both Sushant and Mukesh “are probably making fun of something I did or said, which was a constant everyday phenomena.” The picture was originally shared by the director on Instagram.

In another post, Sanjana recalled what her mother told her about working hard and ignoring what doesn’t matter. “Ma said: Keep your gaze down, focus on what’s important to you, be earnest and honest in your work, drown out the all the deafening noise, be grateful for everything beautiful life has to offer and be in touch with yourself and all that you’re feeling,” she wrote in her caption.

The actor recently made headlines after an Instagram story shared by her was misunderstood as an indication of her retirement from films. She clarified in a follow-up post that she meant nothing of the sort. Dil Bechara, an adaptation of The Fault in our Stars, will debut on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.

