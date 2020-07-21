Sanjana Sanghi reveals why it took her time to clarify MeToo allegations against Sushant Singh Rajput

Sanjana Sanghi opened up on the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against her Dil Bechara co-star, the late Sushant Singh Rajput, in 2018, and said that she was disturbed by them. She also revealed why it took her some time to clarify that the claims were absolutely baseless.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sanjana said, “Everyone thinks only Sushant was the one troubled there but I was as troubled. We knew our truth - I know what he meant to me, he knew what he meant to me and that’s what is important. We were on set shooting every day. When one or two articles come, you can’t pay heed to every rumour that comes out, so you just let it go.”

Sanjana said that she has no respect for ‘baseless’ articles. “Nothing changed between us because there was nothing. All that happened was, ‘How should we make them believe the truth?’ Imagine what a sad state of affairs it is for two people who actually adore each other to have to sit back and be like, ‘How do we prove it?’ He was like, ‘Should I put out these chats?’ I said, ‘Go for it, maybe that will help.’ So he put up the chats but still people were refusing to believe it. Then I, the girl who has supposedly accused the boy, put out a clarification. Even that didn’t work,” she said.

In October 2018, Sushant had shared screenshots of his conversations with Sanjana and denied all claims of sexual misconduct. “I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what actually happened, in the midst of this curated, well-timed and agenda-driven smear campaign. From the first day of the shoot till the last day, this is what happened on the sets with Sanjana. Misconduct? Not at all. Agenda? You decide,” he had written in an Instagram post.

Sanjana clarified in a tweet, a few days later. “I’d like to clarify that no such incident took place with me. Let’s put an end to these conjectures,” she said.

When asked about why it took her a few days to set the record straight, Sanjana said, “They see it as time, but the truth is they don’t know our reality. If they are waiting for lies to be clarified, I don’t want to perpetuate that culture. I don’t want to be in a place where every rumour that is written about me, I have to come out with my trusted colleagues to clarify them time and again.”

“I shouldn’t have needed to clarify anything in the first place is the point. Because nothing happened. He was the greatest co-star I could have had and I have every ounce of love and respect for him, as he did for me. If something had actually happened, we wouldn’t have gone ahead and finished our Paris schedule, finished our film… It would have not been like this. I just would really urge people to really believe the truth. It’s sad that the truth is not fed to them, though, and it is not their fault,” she added.

Sanjana is making her debut in a leading role with Dil Bechara, which is an adaptation of John Green’s young-adult novel The Fault In Our Stars. The film, Sushant’s last, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

