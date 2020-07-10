Sanjana Sanghi says Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra first spotted her in a school play when she was 13, cast her in Rockstar

As the music album of Dil Bechara was released online, actor Sanjana Sanghi expressed her admiration for composer AR Rahman, who was also a part of her first-ever film, Rockstar. She also opened up about her journey in films from playing a minor role in Imtiaz Ali’s film to being the lead actor in Dil Bechara.

In an Instagram post, Sanjana wrote, “At age 13, Mukesh found me performing on stage in my school in Delhi, asked me to ‘audition’ then & there itself, and went on to cast me as “Mandy” in Rockstar. Many magical things happened during Rockstar, but one of the biggest was AR Rahman’s Sir’s music.”

“If you’d have told me 10 years later he’d bless my debut film as a lead actor Dil Bechara with his music on our album and background score with Mukesh directing me - it wasn’t even a dream I’d have ever dared to dream,” she added.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut responds to Pooja Bhatt’s ‘proof’ video, bows out of feud with hope that ‘patriarchy ends’

Sanjana said that it was an ‘absolute honour’ for her, that the music of her debut film as a leading lady was composed by AR Rahman. “Thank you @arrahman sir, for this eternal blessing, this is an absolute honor. I’ve pinched myself a million times since I first performed to your tunes almost two years ago, yet it just doesn’t sink in. Here’s my greatest honor in presenting to you all, the FULL music album of Dil Bechara! Lyrics penned by the genius @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial,” she wrote.

Dil Bechara, which is Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Recently, the title track of the film was released online. Choreographer Farah Khan revealed that Sushant nailed the steps in a single take and she rewarded him with home-cooked food.

Dil Bechara is an official adaptation of John Green’s bestseller The Fault In Our Stars and also features Saif Ali Khan in a cameo. The film is scheduled to release on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more