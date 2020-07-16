Sanjana Sanghi shares behind-the-scenes dance video with Sushant Singh Rajput, recalls ‘bittersweet’ memories

Actor Sanjana Sanghi reminisced about ‘bittersweet’ memories with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on the sets of their film, Dil Bechara. She recalled how he would want to dance to relieve the stress after tough scenes.

Sharing a video of herself slow-dancing with Sushant on the streets, Sanjana wrote in an Instagram post, “Remember I said, right when we’d get a breather in the middle of tough scenes, he’d say, ‘Chal, Thoda Dance Karein?’ This is what I meant.”

Before Sushant’s demise on June 14, Sanjana never quite understood what ‘bittersweet’ memories meant, she said. However, when she looks back at their time together now, she feels a mixture of positive and negative emotions. “I never understood what people meant by ‘bittersweet’ memories really, until we lost him. I do now. Seeing or reliving any of these memories, is just as bitter and tough, as it is calming and sweet,” she wrote.

Dil Bechara is Sushant’s final film and Sanjana’s first in a leading role. She is devastated by the loss of her first co-star and has been paying emotional tributes to him on social media.

On July 14, one month of Sushant’s death, Sanjana said that the pain of losing him did not lessen with time. “Whoever said time helps heal all wounds was lying. Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again and bleeding: Of moments now will forever remain memories. Of laughs together that were but will never again be. Of questions that will remain unanswered. Of disbelief, that only keeps growing,” she wrote in a note shared on Instagram.

“But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see. Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country’s children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity,” she added. She also said that she will do everything in her capacity to ensure that his dreams are fulfilled.

Dil Bechara, which marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

