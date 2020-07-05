Sanjana Sanghi shares Dil Bechara still with Sushant Singh Rajput, says they would fight over ‘whose script looks more tattered’

Sections
Sanjana Sanghi has shared a new picture from her upcoming film Dil Bechara with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She ever shared some fond memories with him.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 07:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sanjana Sanghi will be seen in Dil Bechara with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Actor Sanjana Sanghi has shared a new still from Dil Bechara and a bunch of sweet memories with her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. Dil Bechara marks Sanjana’s acting debut and will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

The new still shows Sushant and Sanjana flashing big smiles after a ride on their scooter. Sushant is seen in a sports jersey while Sanjana is in a yellow sweatshirt. She has a breathing tube under her nose and is leaning on Sushant’s chest.

 

In the photo’s caption, Sanjana mentioned all the things they would do on the film’s sets. “Oye? I need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes. I need to compete with you on who can eat more ham & cheese omelettes and drink more chai. Fight with you over who’s script looks more tattered and worn out because we worked on it endlessly. Try to keep up with your electric pace every time you said, “Chal na, thoda dance karte hain!” in the middle of a tough scene. And argue with you over what we feel about Yuval Noah Harrari & Freud’s books.UGH!!!!,” she wrote.



Dil Bechara is an adaptation of famous John Green novel The Fault in Our Stars. Following Sushant’s suicide on June 14, the film and everyone involved in it have been under the spotlight.

Sanjana recently made headlines after an Instagram story shared by her was misunderstood as an indication of her retirement from films. She clarified in a follow-up post that she meant nothing of the sort.

On Saturday, she shared a post about what her mother told her about working hard and ignoring what doesn’t matter. “Ma said: Keep your gaze down, focus on what’s important to you, be earnest and honest in your work, drown out the all the deafening noise, be grateful for everything beautiful life has to offer and be in touch with yourself and all that you’re feeling,” she wrote in her caption.

