Sanjana Sanghi shares her and Sushant Singh Rajput’s look test for Dil Bechara, their first shot together

Sanjana Sanghi took fans on a trip down memory lane as she shared throwback photos from the sets of Dil Bechara, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 07:38 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in a still from Dil Bechara.

Sanjana Sanghi shared precious memories from the sets of Dil Bechara, her debut film as a lead actor. She took to her Instagram stories to post pictures of her and Sushant Singh Rajput’s first-ever look test as well as their first shot together.

In the picture of their first look test, Sanjana sports shoulder-length hair and wears a breathing tube, while Sushant wears a beanie and hoodie. “Sushant and Sanjana do their first ever look test together as Manny and Kizie,” she wrote along with it.

The other picture was a behind-the-scenes photo of a monitor showing a shot of Sushant and Sanjana looking at something on a laptop. “Kizie and Manny’s first ever shot together,” it was captioned. The location tag revealed that the picture was taken in Jamshedpur.

Sanjana, who starred alongside Sushant in what was his final film, had earlier told Hindustan Times that his death left her in a ‘weird, numb space’. She said, “It’s not possible for a human being to feel such extremes of both happiness and gratitude for the fact that it’s my debut as a lead coming out. But the grief and shock of losing my partner-in-crime has left me in this weird, numb space.”



Also see | Step inside Anil Kapoor’s sprawling bungalow: Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan give a virtual tour of their home, watch

“I’m too young to deal with such things, and trying to do my best to fulfil my commitments. It’s only when the storm will end, will I be able to sit back and really look into what I’m feeling,” she added.

Dil Bechara, the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, was an official adaptation of John Green’s bestselling novel The Fault In Our Stars. Originally intended for a theatrical release, the film came out directly on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar last month, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a tribute to Sushant, Dil Bechara was made available for free viewing on the OTT platform. Reportedly, it was watched by 95 million viewers in the first 24 hours of its release.

