Sanjana Sanghi shares pic of Sushant Singh Rajput napping on her shoulder during Dil Bechara, is one of her ‘favourite moments’

Actor Sanjana Sanghi has shared a behind-the-scenes picture from her film, Dil Bechara. It shows her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput napping on her shoulder during the shoot.

“Manny takes a power nap during a night shoot for Taare Gin, as Kizie lends her shoulder, lost in thought as she always was. #FavouriteMomentsFromSet,” she captioned her post. Taare Gin was one of the romantic numbers from the movie.

The picture got a tonne of sweet compliments from Sanjana’s fans. “Missing him so much,” read a comment. “Heart touching film,” wrote another fan.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 at 34 years old. Dil Bechara was his final film and released posthumously on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. It is based on John Green’s popular novel, The Fault In Our Stars and is directed by Mukesh Chhabra.

Sanjana remembered the late star through an emotional note, shared a month after his death. She wrote about the memories, the long-lasting wounds, and her disbelief over the untimely death of the Kai Po Che actor. “Whoever said time heals all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding- of moments that now will forever remain memories, of laughs together that was but will never again be, of questions, that will remain unanswered, of disbelief, that only keeps growing,” she wrote.

The 23-year-old actor, who plays the lead and romantic interest of Sushant in Dil Bechara further wrote: “But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see. Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country’s children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity.” Sanjana has been posting several photos, and behind the scenes videos from their movie.

