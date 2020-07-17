Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sanjana Sanghi shares ‘really special memory’ of Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Wish you were here’

Sanjana Sanghi shares ‘really special memory’ of Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Wish you were here’

Sanjana Sanghi remembers late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a week ahead of their film Dil Bechara’s release.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 20:11 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Dil Bechara premieres online July 24.

Actor Sanjana Sanghi, who will be seen in her first leading role in Dil Bechara, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared a picture with the late actor, remembering their time together on sets. Directed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara is set for a direct-to-digital release on July 24. Sushant died by suicide on June 14.

Sanjana posted a cute image, in which a happy Sushant holds her in a tight hug. “Mere Chanda, Mein Tumhara, Sitara Raha. - @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial: @arrahman @hridaygattani @jonitamusic @castingchhabra. Can’t believe we’re just one week away from our labour of love reaching you & hopefully entering your hearts,” she wrote.

 

She further wrote, “Sharing this really special memory of the both us, with you all. This was about one week into shooting Dil Bechara, in 2018. Just a moment of us being really satisfied with what we were creating. It all tastes bittersweet. Everything. No idea what to feel. Or how to feel. Numbness eludes. Wish you were here. #SushantSinghRajput #ThinkingOfYou.”



Also read: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt best actors? Apurva Asrani begs to differ, offers 22 other names

Recently, Sanjana had written on Instagram that she never understood what “bittersweet memories” meant. “I never understood what people meant by ‘bittersweet’ memories really, until we lost him. I do now. Seeing or reliving any of these memories, is just as bitter and tough, as it is calming and sweet,” she wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Shoppers used to have nearly endless options, then came Covid-19
Jul 17, 2020 20:13 IST
No work for the elderly in Covid times?
Jul 17, 2020 20:13 IST
Our bond with Mahi bhai is not restricted to the field: Yuzvendra Chahal
Jul 17, 2020 20:13 IST
Future of blockchain-based enterprises: Community-led public chain with a pluggable private network
Jul 17, 2020 20:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.