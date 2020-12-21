Sanjana Sanghi talks about balancing studies and shoots, says practice papers were mailed to her in Kashmir during Rockstar

At the age of 13, Sanjana Sanghi was spotted performing in school by casting director Mukesh Chhabra and cast in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar as Nargis Fakhri’s younger sister. From an early age, she got used to juggling between her studies and shoots, as she worked in more than a hundred advertisements in her school and college days.

Sanjana, who is a gold medallist from the University of Delhi, never sacrificed her studies at the altar of her decision to become an actor. She said that though she was never excused from any class work, her teachers helped her balance studies and work.

“Teachers always helped in that they knew I was coming from a place where I cared a lot about everything happening in the classroom, but had a burning itch to do a whole lot outside of it too, and always be performing on stage. And they would help me out with things like attendance, knowing I would definitely study and get the work done even if I was not in class or was busy with a club or society,” she said.

Reminiscing an incident from the shoot of Rockstar, Sanjana said, “I have had to do all sorts of things like have my practice papers couriered to me while I was shooting in Kashmir, completed them, and couriered them back to my teachers because I was shooting for Rockstar just before my ninth grade final exams.”

Sanjana also talked about missing out on a lot of things as a student. “I would work part-time at different organisations every summer and winter break through college, miss most college fests because I would be shooting, not be able to make it to important friends’ and family’s celebrations. It would irk me initially, but then I learned to make my peace with it,” she said.

Sanjana, who also did small roles in Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns, made her debut in a leading role with Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara. Her performance was widely appreciated and she recently topped IMDb’s list of breakout stars in Indian streaming content this year. Currently, she is shooting for Kapil Verma’s Om: The Battle Within, in which she is paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

