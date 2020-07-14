Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty come forward to help Mumbai’s dabbawalas amid Covid-19 crisis: report

Actors Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty, in coordination with Aslam Shaikh, cabinet minister for Textiles, Port, Fisheries & & Guardian Minister-Mumbai City, have come forward to help Mumbai’s famous dabbawalas, who have been hit hard by coronavirus.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actors and the minister are providing food to affected families. “It’s an initiative started by Aslam Bhai and Sanju, I had no hesitation in joining hands with them. Prema Cha Dabba becomes even more beautiful when everyone gets together,” Suniel said.

Suniel told the publication that food trucks have already been sent to Pune, where a bulk of these dabbawalas have camped themselves. The report adds that so far 800 kits of rice, dal, sugar, atta and oil have been delivered to Khed and Malval. An NGO named Save The Children India has been active in the area.

“The NGO has staff on ground to look into everything. We have a three-month plan in place,” said Suniel, adding that they intend to reach 5000 families.

Through the lockdown period, Sanjay has been largely in a throwback mode, remembering his famous parents whose birth (Sunil Dutt) and death (both Sunil and Nargis) anniversaries fell in this period.

The actor also recalled his film Dus as it completed 15 years on July 8. The film also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel, Dia Mirza, Bipasha Basu and Zaayed Khan. He had written: “#15YearsOfDus. Working on this film was an absolute delight. Reminiscing those days when we used to have so much fun on the sets that it never felt like work. Had a great time with all the people who were a part of this film.”

Sanjay will be seen next in Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback Sadak 2 , alongwith Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. He will also feature in Ajay Devgn’s war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India. He had unveiled a poster from the film, featuring him, in June end and had written: “Checkout my first look from Bhuj: The Pride of India! Taiyaar raho doston, aa raha hai Bhuj: The Pride of India jald hi. First Day First Show Ki Home Delivery on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP”

Suniel, meanwhile, was last seen in Kannada film Pailwaan last year. He has a couple of Telugu and Malayalam films. He will also be seen in John Abraham’s Mumbai Saga.

