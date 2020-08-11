Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sanjay Dutt announces break from work for ‘some medical treatment’, urges fans not to worry

Sanjay Dutt announces break from work for ‘some medical treatment’, urges fans not to worry

Sanjay Dutt has announced a break from work for a medical treatment. He has asked his fans not to engage in speculative talk around his health.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 17:09 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sanjay Dutt was admitted to hospital last week and discharged on Monday.

Actor Sanjay Dutt has announced that he is taking a break from work due to health concerns. The actor says he is seeking a medical treatment.

Sanjay took to social media to share the message with his fans. “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!,” he wrote.

 

Sanjay’s fans prayed for his speedy recovery. “Prayers for you sir love you reply for England fan,” wrote one. “Good bless you baba,” wrote another.



The actor was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai last week after he complained of difficulty in breathing. He had tested negative for Covid-19. On August 8, soon after hospitalisation, he had issued a statement on Twitter assuring his followers that he is “doing well”.

An official from Lilavati Hospital told PTI that Sanjay Dutt was discharged around 3 pm, Monday. He was later clicked outside his Bandra residence, where he waved to the waiting photographers and well-wishers.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande welcomes twins Abeer and Abeera to family: ‘A new life has begun’, see pic

The actor is the eldest child of late Bollywood stars Nargis and Sunil Dutt. He has two sisters -- Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. He is married to Maanayata Dutt with whom he has two children, a son and a daughter. He also has a daughter Trishala Dutt from his first marriage to Richa Sharma. She died of brain tumour in 1996.

The trailer for his film Sadak 2 is scheduled to release on Tuesday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

IPL 2020: Emirates Cricket Board gets BCCI’s official clearance
Aug 11, 2020 18:33 IST
‘Alvida, Rahat Indori sahab’: Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal condole renowned Urdu poet’s death
Aug 11, 2020 18:31 IST
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, on ventilator, says hospital
Aug 11, 2020 18:31 IST
Excess bodyweight has alarming impact on cognitive function: Study
Aug 11, 2020 18:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.