Sanjay Dutt jets off to Dubai with Maanayata, gets special surprise on the flight. See pics

Actor Sanjay Dutt is reportedly on his way to Dubai to meet his kids. Actor’s wife Maanayata Dutt shared photos of them on board flight as they got treated to latte art with his face. See their picture here.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 12:55 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Actor Sanjay Dutt is reportedly on his way to Dubai to meet his kids. The actor’s wife Maanayata Dutt shared a couple of pictures from their flight.

A selfie shows Maanayata posing with Sanjay in the business class of the airplane. “Enroute life,” she wrote with the picture. A second picture showed a cup of coffee with Sanjay’s face on it as latte art. Maanayata posted heart eyes emojis with the picture.

Sanjay, and Maanayata are left for Dubai on Tuesday evening, as per a Times of India report. “Sanjay is doing well, and is expected back home in just a week or 10 days. He wanted to see his twins, who are still in Dubai. They’re attending their classes from there,”a source told the daily.

Sanjay was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer last month. “Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the Covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital,” Maanayata had said in a statement. Without specifying the nature of his disease, she had said their family was “shaken up” but “determined to fight tooth and nail”.

The actor was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital on August 8 after he complained of breathlessness. After his discharge on August 10, the actor had tweeted about taking a “short break” from work owing to medical treatment. As rumours swirled around the actor’s health condition, Maanayata had requested well-wishers to avoid speculating about the “stage of his illness”.

“I request everyone, with folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress,” she had said.

