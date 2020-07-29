Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sanjay Dutt on celebrating birthday away from family: ‘I really miss them all’

Sanjay Dutt talks about staying away from family during the pandemic.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 19:06 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Sanjay Dutt celebrates his 61st birthday on Wednesday.

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who turned 61 on Wednesday, has said that his birthday isn’t the same without his family.

Elaborating on spending his birthday away from family, Sanjay said in a statement, “This year has been a year of great learning for me. It’s a different feeling since I’m celebrating my birthday away from my family but in the time of social media, we are not so away, thankfully just like how we recently celebrated Maanayata’s birthday. I was shooting back-to-back earlier and then the lockdown came into place, so I really miss them all. I wish I could have spent all these months with them but their safety is of utmost importance right now.”

“I’m sure once we all reunite, we will have a celebration like never before. I thank everyone for their invaluable wishes and hope that we all pass through this time safe together. My best and warm wishes to everyone,” he added.

Also read: Elli AvrRam recalls struggles as a foreigner in Bollywood, remembers sleeping on the floor and getting stares on the street



Sharing a picture from his youth, his daughter Trishala wrote on Instagram, “Happy Birthday Papa Dukes @duttsanjay May God bless you with a long, happy, & healthy life. I love you so so much! to infinity & beyond always & forever. Cheers Pops! - facetime you in a bit!! lol - Have a beautiful day! #birthdayboy #leo #lionking #loveyou.”



Recently seen in Karan Johar’s Kalank and Prassthanam, Sanjay now has quite a few films lined up, including Torbaaz, Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Sanjay also shared his first look from KGF 2 on Wednesday.

