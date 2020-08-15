Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sanjay Dutt posts on social media for first time since cancer diagnosis, wishes fans on Independence Day

Sanjay Dutt posts on social media for first time since cancer diagnosis, wishes fans on Independence Day

Sanjay Dutt has shared a new post on social media on Independence Day. He was diagnosed with lung cancer earlier this week.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 16:16 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer and announced a short break from films for his medical treatment. (PTI)

Actor Sanjay Dutt has shared his first social media post after he was diagnosed with cancer earlier this week. Sanjay wished his fans and followers on Independence Day.

Sanjay shared a picture of the Tricolour and wrote, “Jai Hind. Happy Independence Day to all.” His fans wished him good health and speedy recovery in the comments. “Get well soon sanju baba,” read a comment. “Jai hind!! Happy independence day... Sanju Sir hws u??? Was dying 2 hear frm u.... Get well soon... Nothing gonna happen 2 u.. U r a fighter.... We r wid u always!! Take care,” wrote another.

 

The 61-year-old had announced on Tuesday that he would be taking a “short break” from his work commitments to take care of his health. Sanjay was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.



Sanjay has not yet officially commented on the nature of his diagnosis. The actor’s wife, producer Maanayata Dutt on Wednesday said the Bollywood star is a “fighter” who has always emerged winner amid adverse conditions and urged fans to not fall prey to speculations. “We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass,” she said.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande slams reports saying Sushant Singh Rajput paid her EMIs, his sister Shweta hails her as ‘an independent woman’

Sanjay is currently awaiting the release of Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. He will also star in the second instalment of KGF, Shamshera, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, and Torbaaz. In 2019, the actor had featured in three movies -- Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat, Karan Johar-produced Kalank and political drama Prassthanam.

