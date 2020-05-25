Sanjay Dutt remembers dad Sunil Dutt on his death anniversary: ‘Miss you today and everyday’

Actor Sanjay Dutt is missing his father, late actor Sunil Dutt on his 15th death anniversary. Sanjay took to social media to shared a montage of their pictures with his fans and followers.

“With you by my side, I knew that I don’t need to worry about anything. Thank you for always having my back. Miss you today and everyday Dad,” he captioned his post. The video showed baby Sanjay playing in his dad’s arms, giving him a hug as a teenager and standing by his side as a grown up.

The post received a comment from Sanjay’s daughter Trishala who said she missed her ‘dadaji’. “15 years missing Dadaji everyday...wish he was here,” she wrote. Sanjay’s wife Maanayata also left a heart emoji on his post. Sanjay’s followers also left messages of support for the actor. “Sanjay bhai, the whole world knows what your father has done for you. God give everyone a father like them,” read a tweet. “Dutt Shab will always be remembered as idol father. And for you @duttsanjay he was as real as God On Earth,” he wrote.

Sunil Dutt was an adored actor of Bollywood who worked in films such as Mother India, Saaya, Reshma Aur Shera, Waqt and many others. He even worked with Sanjay in Munnabhai MBBS. He was also a long-time Congress MP from Mumbai.

On Father’s Day 2018, Sanjay had talked about the relationship he shared with his father. “Whatever I am today is because of my father. He is my inspiration and I miss him every day. I did not always share an easy relationship with him. But he always stood by me. I wish he was here to see me as a free man and the beautiful family that I have today. He would have been proud,” Sanjay said in a statement.

