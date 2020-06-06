Sanjay Dutt remembers Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary, daughter Trishala, wife Maanayata also show love

Sanjay Dutt has shared a rare childhood picture of himself as he remembered his superstar father Sunil Dutt on his 91st birth anniversary. The late veteran actor-turned politician and a young Sanjay are seen laughing in the black and white picture.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Sanjay wrote, “You have always been my source of strength and happiness. Happy Birthday Dad!” along with a heart emoji. His wife Maanayata also dropped a few heart emojis in the comments section and his elder daughter Trishala Dutt wrote, “Happy Birthday DadaJi.”

Actor Ali Zafar commented to the post on Twitter. “Beautiful picture Baba. God bless. Happy Birthday to one of the handsomest personalities of Our country,” he said.

On June 1, Sanjay had also shared a video montage in the memory of his late mother, veteran actor Nargis. The Kalank actor put out a monochromatic video on Twitter featuring pictures of the late actor.

The video starts with a note that reads, “To the best actress” and featured several pictures of Nargis, followed by a message, “To the best wife,” with pictures of the Mother India actor and Sunil Dutt, and the memorabilia concluded with a note, “To the best mother,” showcasing Nargis’ pictures with younger Sanjay, and other family members.

The video concludes with a message, “Happy Birthday Ma, Love You!” Along with the post, the Sanjay wrote, Happy Birthday Ma, miss you” along with a red heart emoticon.

Nargis, the silver screen beauty from the 1940s to 60s, is best known for her phenomenal role in her 1957 film Mother India. Interestingly, husband Sunil had played her rebellious son named Birju in the film. This was their only film together and was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, becoming the first Indian film to be ever nominated.

