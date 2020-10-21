Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sanjay Dutt returns home from hospital with sister Priya Dutt after beating cancer. See pics

Sanjay Dutt returns home from hospital with sister Priya Dutt after beating cancer. See pics

Sanjay Dutt has returned home to his family after defeating cancer. The actor arrived at his home in Mumbai from Kokilaben Hospital with his sister Priya Dutt, on Wednesday. See their pictures here.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 19:23 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sanjay Dutt with his sister Priya Dutt. (VArinder Chawla.)

Actor Sanjay Dutt is back home from Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital, after declaring victory over cancer earlier on Wednesday. The actor was seen with his sister Priya Dutt outside his home.

Dressed in a blush pink kurta and white pyjama, Sanjay was all smiles as he waved to the paparazzi at his home. Priya, who was seen in a white outfit, stood by his side.

Sanjay took to Twitter to share a statement about his health update and expressed gratitude as he revealed that he has recovered from his illness. He began the note by stating how “difficult” the past weeks had been for him and his family.

 



“The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can -- the health and well-being of our family,” his statement read. He went on to thank his fans, family, and friends for the “unwavering faith and support,” that they have extended towards the actor.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time,” he said.

 

“Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way,” the 61-year-old actor added. Dutt ended the note by extending gratitude towards his doctor Dr Sewanti and medical staff at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. “I am especially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful,” the Sadak, actor’s statement read.

After being hospitalised for two days due to breathlessness, Dutt had earlier in August announced that he is taking a break from work due to his health conditions. Following Dutt’s announcement, his wife, Manyata, released a statement sharing an update about his health, and urged people to not “fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours.”

