Sanjay Dutt’s birthday gift to fans is first look poster of KGF 2 character Adheera, see pic

On the occasion of Sanjay Dutt’s birthday, the makers of KGF 2 and the star himself shared the first look poster of his character Adheera from the film.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 10:54 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sanjay Dutt as Adheera in KGF 2 poster.

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who turns 61 today, has shared the first look poster from his upcoming bilingual film, KGF 2. He plays the antagonist Adheera in the film with Yash playing the lead role.

Sharing the poster, Sanjay wrote on Instagram: “It’s been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift. Thank you @prashanthneel, @karthik_krg, @thenameisyash, @vkiragandur, @deepakcg, #Lithika, #Pradeep & the entire team of KGF. Special thanks to all my fans who have always showered me with their love and support! #KGFChapter2 #AdheeraFirstLook.”

 

Sanjay looks menacing with braided hair, tattoo on his face, a staff (or a sword) in his hand and a stud in his ear. Adheera is also wearing a heavy metallic jacket. He is seated perhaps in a dungeon. The character is definitely aged as his salt and pepper beard reflects.



Another picture of Adheera (not showing his face) had been released last July too. It showed a pair of hands with a dramatic ring stealing the attention. The ring has a lion’s face on it and is worn by a man who has his hands behind his back. Yash plays the hero of KGF, Raja Krishnappa Bairya aka Rocky.

On Sanjay playing the antagonist, actor Yash had explained that he had always been the first choice. “Sanjay ji was the first choice for the role from the beginning. Even when we planned to make the film only in Kannada, he was choice for the character of Adheera. When Prashant narrated the character, he was hell bent on signing Sanjay. We had even approached him for the first part but he was occupied with some other commitment,” Yash said.

KGF Chapter 1 dealt with the story of a man named Rocky, born into penury, who is later contracted to kill Garuda, the oppressive heir-in-waiting, in Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka. Adheera is hungry for power and wants to become the ruler of Kolar gold mines. This is the second part of the franchise.

