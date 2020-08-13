Sanjay Dutt’s cousin Zaheeda prays for him, says ‘He has to fulfil his duties towards’ his kids

Sanjay Dutt’s cousin Zaheeda, who used to babysit him once, is praying hard for recovery of the Kalank actor. Sanjay has been diagnosed with stage-4 lung cancer and has taken a break from work to fly abroad for treatment.

Sharing her concern for him, Zaheeda told Times of India in an interview, “I am so upset and want Sai to make him well. He just turned 61 on July 29 and now this news. But we have seen him go through so much, so I am sure he will defeat this ailment and come back stronger. Besides, he has a huge responsibility on his shoulder with his young children and an elder daughter around; he has to fulfil his duties towards them.”

“I am waiting to give him a tight hug,’’ she added. While Zaheeda had met Sanjay a year ago, her son Nilesh is quite close to the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor.

Sanjay was admitted to Lilavati Hospital over the weekend after complaining of breathlessness. He was discharged from the medical facility on August 10, and put a statement on Tuesday announcing he would be taking a “short break” from professional commitments to focus on medical treatment.

In a statement to PTI on Wednesday, Sanjay’s wife Maanayata Dutt thanked people for their well wishes for her husband’s speedy recovery. “We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass,” she said. She appealed to the people to refrain from speculations.

“However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead,” she said.

“All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity,” Maanayata added.

Sanjay Dutt is the eldest child of late Bollywood stars Nargis and Sunil Dutt. He has two sisters -- Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. He has two children, a son and a daughter, with Maanayata. He also has a daughter Trishala Dutt from his first marriage to Richa Sharma.

