Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala remembers late boyfriend: ‘Losing my mom at 8 did not prepare me for it’

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt has remembered her late boyfriend on his first death anniversary. In a long and emotional post, she talked about how she has dealt with his death through the year.

Trishala, who is Sanjay’s daughter from his first marriage to late Richa Sharma, says her even her mother’s death could not prepare her to deal with loss of her boyfriend. “Today marks 1 year since the ground beneath me seemed to crumble and my life changed. I’ve done a lot of grief work—from talk therapy, to joining specific support groups & being more intentional with how & who I spend my time with. I’ve also been somewhat absent from social media over the past year. Losing my mom at the age of eight & working through that for over two decades, surprisingly, did not prepare me for loosing this beautiful soul,” she wrote in her post.

She added that she had to quit her job as a psychotherapist in New York due to the grief she was dealing with and even gained weight during the process. “In the past year I’ve cried to a point where I’ve ran out of tears. I had to quit my job because how could I take care of someone’s mental health if my own was a disaster? I’ve had several public breakdowns where strangers have come up to me and asked if I needed any assistance. I’ve also eaten everything in sight and gained 30lbs (13kg),” she said. However, she is hopeful she will get everything back in order when she will be in the right state of mind.

Also read: Dabangg 3 actor Javed Hyder clarifies not selling vegetables for a living: ‘I made the video to keep busy during lockdown’

Trishala said she has made progress when it comes to being emotionally stronger. “But it’s fine. It happens. Its the process, and it’s nothing I can’t fix once I’m in the right mind-set (and I’m happy to share my mental health and physique has gotten so much better!) Also, I’m not ashamed to admit it’s because of an amazing therapist, support groups, and 3 beautiful friends. Everyone processes loss differently, and there’s no right way to do it,” she said.

She added that she remembers him with all the things she still has of him, such as his toothbrush and his shirt. “I have text messages and handwritten notes. I still have his toothbrush, listen to some of his favourite songs/artists, and have his T-shirt that smells just like him. I’m beyond grateful for the time we had together,” she wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more