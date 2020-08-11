Sections
Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala thanks all for birthday wishes, reveals what she is grateful for in this ‘challenging year’

On her 32nd birthday, Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala thanked everyone for their wishes and expressed gratitude for the good things in her life, despite having a ‘challenging year’.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 09:55 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala thanked everyone for sending her birthday wishes.

As Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt turned 32, she took to Instagram to thank fans and well-wishers for making her day ‘so incredibly special’ with their birthday wishes. She also said that though it has been a ‘challenging year’, she is grateful for her family, friends and good health.

Sharing a picture of herself holding a large bouquet of red roses, Trishala wrote, “32. Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes! It’s been a challenging year to say the least but I’m thankful for my health, family, and friends. I appreciate all the love, messages, calls, gifts, flowers, cakes, texts, voicemails, emails, etc. I love you all so much! Thank you for making my day so incredibly special & for always being there for me. I wish us all happiness, health, peace, & love. xxxx T.”

Last month, on her boyfriend’s death anniversary, Trishala had penned a note about how she coped with the loss. “Losing my mom at the age of eight & working through that for over two decades, surprisingly, did not prepare me for losing this beautiful soul,” she said.

Trishala said that she had ‘several public breakdowns’ and even quit her job because she was unable to deal with the loss. “In the past year I’ve cried to a point where I’ve ran out of tears. I had to quit my job because how could I take care of someone’s mental health if my own was a disaster? I’ve had several public breakdowns where strangers have come up to me and asked if I needed any assistance. I’ve also eaten everything in sight and gained 30lbs (13kg),” she wrote, adding that her ‘mental health and physique has gotten so much better’ since then.



Meanwhile, Sanjay was discharged from the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Monday, after two days of observation and treatment. He was hospitalised on Saturday after complaining of breathlessness. He had tested negative for Covid-19.

