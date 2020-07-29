Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sanjay Dutt’s KGF Chapter 2 look reminds Twitter of Ragnar from Vikings: ‘Looks like a copy’

Sanjay Dutt’s KGF Chapter 2 look reminds Twitter of Ragnar from Vikings: ‘Looks like a copy’

Sanjay Dutt’s new look as the villainous Adheera from KGF: Chapter 2 has reminded Twitter users of Ragnar, from the hit television show Vikings.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 15:47 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Travis Fimmel (L) from Vikings and Sanjay Dutt (R).

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s look in the upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2 may have been ‘borrowed’ from the Vikings, but several people on Twitter have noted that it appears to have been borrowed from the show Vikings instead. Twitter users on Wednesday shared pictures comparing Sanjay’s look, and of Ragnar Lothbrok, played by Travis Fimmel in the show.

“Inspired by the brutal ways of the vikings,” the official Twitter account of Hombale Films wrote on the actor’s birthday, sharing the picture. “How close @excelmovies and @hombalefilms succeed to copy?” one person asked. “Sanjay Dutt’s KGF Poster Looks Like A Copy Of Vikings Poster!” wrote another. “Have a feeling someone told Sanjay Dutt’s make-up men on #KGFChapter2 that they were re-making #Vikings,” another fan commented.

 

 



 

 

 

Earlier, the actor had compared his character, Adheera, to Thanos from the Marvel movies. “The character of Adheera in KGF is very powerful. If you have seen Avengers, you know how powerful Thanos is. Adheera is as powerful as him,” he’d said, according to Indian Express. He added, “It’s been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift.”

On Sanjay playing the antagonist, lead actor Yash had explained that he had always been the first choice. “Sanjay ji was the first choice for the role from the beginning. Even when we planned to make the film only in Kannada, he was choice for the character of Adheera. When Prashant narrated the character, he was hell bent on signing Sanjay. We had even approached him for the first part but he was occupied with some other commitment,” Yash said.

Also read: Fans compare Saif Ali Khan’s villainous Udaybhan to Jon Snow, Ranveer’s Khilji

KGF: Chapter 2 was originally slated for an October 23, 2020 release, but the coronavirus pandemic has put a halt on its production.

