Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata shares update after his cancer diagnosis: ‘Sanju will complete preliminary treatment in Mumbai’

Hours after Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata Dutt were spotted at Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital on Tuesday, she issued a statement for the actor’s fans and friends, thanking everyone for their prayers and asking them to stop speculations around his health. Sanjay was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer last week and has been making regular visits to the hospital.

Maanayata also clarified that Sanjay will be treated in Mumbai for now and any travel plans will only be decided as per the developments in his health. “For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the Covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital. I request everyone, with my folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress.”

“To all of Sanju’s fans and well wishers, I can’t begin to thank you for the love and warmth you have shown him all these years. Sanju has been through many ups and downs in his life, but what has kept him going through every tough phase has always been your adulation and support. And for this, we will always be grateful. We are now being tested through yet another challenge, and I know, the same love and warmth will see him through this time as well,” Maanayata said in her statement.

Actor Sanjay Dutt waves as he leaves from his residence for Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday. ( ANI )

“As a family, we have decided to face this with positivity and grace. We are going to go about our life as normally as possible, with a smile, because this will be a tough fight and a long journey. And, we need to do this for Sanju, without any negativity setting in. In these trying times, unfortunately, I have been unable to be by his side in the hospital, due to my home quarantine which ends in a couple of days. Every battle has a torchbearer and someone who holds the fort. Priya who has worked extensively over two decades with our family-run cancer foundation, and who has also seen her mother battle this illness, has been our incredible torchbearer, while I will hold the fort,” the statement read.

“Sanju is not only my husband and father to our children, but he has also been a father figure to Anju and Priya, after losing their parents. He is the heart and soul of our family. While our family is shaken up, we are determined to fight tooth and nail. With God and your prayers on our side, together we will overcome, and emerge as winners,” Maanayata signed off.

Also read: Sanjay Dutt gives wife Maanayata a hug, joined by sisters Priya Dutt, Namrata Dutt as he leaves for hospital. See pics

Sanjay is yet to comment on the nature of his diagnosis. Maanayata had said last week in a statement that the Bollywood star is a “fighter” who has always emerged a winner amid adverse conditions and urged fans to not fall prey to speculations. “We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass,” she had said.

Sanjay will be complete the dubbing of his upcoming film Sadak 2 before taking a break from work for his medical treatment. The 61-year-old had announced last week that he would be taking a “short break” from his work commitments to take care of his health.

Follow @htshowbiz for more