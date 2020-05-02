Sanjay Dutt says audience’s safety comes first amid Covid-19, entertainment later

The Covid-19 pandemic has engulfed the global economy, impacting every industry including the film industry. Bollywood has indeed been massively hit with film shoots halted and film releases stalled and there is still ambiguity as to when things will get back to normal. Actor Sanjay Dutt’s schedule, too, has gone for a toss this year, but he feels there are “far bigger worries” than just work.

“The pandemic has certainly affected things but the lockdown is for everyone’s safety,” he continues, “I honestly feel the primary thing is to focus on everyone’s well-being and safety of our audiences, then comes the entertainment part. It will delay the projects in high probability but that is reasonable for the nation’s best interest.”

Despite the situation, Dutt, 60, is hopeful that things will soon resume to normal again, and audiences will get to watch the bouquet of films that he has in store for them.

“Currently, every shoot is on a halt but I am looking forward to bringing some exciting projects to the audience. There are some interesting characters that I will be playing and the line-up definitely looks good,” he says.

Meanwhile, the actor recently shared how Nargis Dutt Foundation, established by his late father, actor Sunil Dutt, has been carrying out relief efforts across Mumbai.

“While everyone has been trying to help as many people as possible, let’s all do our bit and make sure that no one sleeps hungry. A small contribution of Rs 600 can feed a family of four for two weeks. Now is the time when we need to be there for each other!” he wrote on social media.

Dutt has also been sharing video about the importance of staying at home and staying safe. Talking about how he and his family are holding up, he says he misses his wife, Maanayata and twin kids – Iqra and Shahraan, who are currently stuck in Dubai.

“I am definitely taking all the necessary precautions. I am spending time at home, although I miss my family. Thanks to the technology, I can see them whenever I want to. I am thankful that I have them safe with me, virtually.”

Talking of how kids are abreast with what’s happening around them, Dutt adds, “Today’s generation is much smarter, you know! It’s not difficult to make them understand this situation. I’m just happy they are safe with my wife, even though away but those smiles and all the hustle, keeps me occupied and going.”

