Sanjay Dutt shares Ganesh Chaturthi pic with wife Maanayata: ‘Wish this festival removes all obstacles from our lives’

Actor Sanjay Dutt has shared a photo with wife Maanayata from their home as they welcomed Ganpati for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Sanjay wrote that while ‘celebrations aren’t as huge as they used to be every year’, their faith in ‘Bappa remains the same’. Sanjay was diagnosed with cancer earlier this month and has started treatment in Mumbai.

In his first social media post since the diagnosis, he wrote, “The celebrations aren’t as huge as they used to be every year but the faith in Bappa remains the same. I wish that this auspicious festival removes all the obstacles from our lives and bless us all with health and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Earlier this week, Maanayata had clarified that the actor will be treated in Mumbai for now. “For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the Covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital. I request everyone, with my folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress.”

She had written that the family remained optimistic in face of the new challenge. “To all of Sanju’s fans and well wishers, I can’t begin to thank you for the love and warmth you have shown him all these years. Sanju has been through many ups and downs in his life, but what has kept him going through every tough phase has always been your adulation and support. And for this, we will always be grateful. We are now being tested through yet another challenge, and I know, the same love and warmth will see him through this time as well,” Maanayata said in her statement.