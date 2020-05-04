Sanjay Dutt shares photo with Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor: ‘He was always an elder brother to me’

Actor Sanjay Dutt says it will take time for the fact to sink in that Rishi Kapoor is no more. On Monday, Sanjay penned an emotional post in the fond memory of his “elder brother”, Rishi Kapoor, who died last week after battling leukaemia.

“One thing that Chintu Sir taught me was to always do things with a smile on our face! It’s going to take some time to sink in that Chintu Sir is not with us anymore. He has always been an elder brother to me. Can’t believe he is gone,” Sanjay shared.

Along with it, he posted a photograph in which Sanjay is seen sharing smiles with the late actor and his son, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Sanjay Dutt and Rishi Kapoor have had worked together in films like Hathyara, Sahibaan and Agneepath.

A prayer meeting was held on Sunday for actor Rishi Kapoor. The prayer session was held at the late veteran actor’s residence in Mumbai.A picture is also doing the rounds on the internet in which Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor are seen sitting next to the late actor’s photograph.

Ranbir is seen wearing a red tilak and saffron coloured turban. Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima, who could not be in Mumbai on time to attend her father’s last rites, reached the city on Saturday night. She travelled all the way from Delhi to Mumbai via road.

