Sanjay Dutt shares special video with mom Nargis Dutt on her birth anniversary: ‘Happy birthday ma, miss you’

Actor Sanjay Dutt is missing his mother and late actor Nargis Dutt on her 91st birth anniversary. Sanjay shared a video montage of Nargis from her days as an actor and moments with her family.

The video showed Nargis’ many sides as an actor, a wife to late actor Sunil Dutt and also a mother to Sanjay and his sisters Priya and Namrata. “Happy Birthday Ma, miss you,” he wrote with his post.

Nargis was born in 1929 and was the star of many classic movies such as Mother India, Barsaat, Awaara, Shree 420 and others. Sunil played her son in Mother India and the two later married in 1958. Nargis died in 1981 of pancreatic cancer, soon after the release of Sanjay’s debut film Rocky.

Sanjay shared a very close relationship with Nargis and was heartbroken after her death. His sister Namrata shared in his biography, Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood’s Bad Boy by Yasser Usman, about how Nargis tried to be tough with Sanjay but always ended up giving in to his demands. “Mom sometimes got angry with Sanjay. She’d spew expletives like suwar, ullu, gadha and even throw a chappal at him,” she had said.

Sanjay got to hear his mother’s last message for him only two years after her death and couldn’t stop crying. An audio recorded at her deathbed at a hospital in New York has Nargis saying, “More than anything, Sanju, keep your humility. Keep your character. Never show off. Always be humble and always respect the elders. That is the thing that is going to take you far, and that is going to give you strength in your work.”

In Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala played Nargis while Sanjay’s part was played by Ranbir Kapoor.

