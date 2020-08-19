Sanjay Dutt will complete preliminary cancer treatment in Mumbai, Kangana Ranaut shares rare throwback

Sanjay Dutt will receive treatment in Mumbai. Kangana ranaut shared a throwback from her boarding school days.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata shares update after his cancer diagnosis: ‘Sanju will complete preliminary treatment in Mumbai’

Maanayata Dutt has confirmed in a statement that her husband, Sanjay Dutt, will be treated at Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai. She also added that there are no travel plans for the actor who was diagnosed with lung cancer last week.

Kangana Ranaut shares photos from boarding school days, says she and her roommates were called Charlie’s Angels

Kangana Ranaut shared pictures from 2003, when she was in boarding school, and introduced fans to her roommates - Ranita and Bondina. She revealed that they were addressed as ‘Charlie’s Angels’ by everyone.

Priyanka Chopra steps out of her home, shows how ‘Mother nature’s medicine’ is the best

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday shared a gorgeous picture of herself from her visit to a cluster of lakes in California called Mammoth Lakes.

Swara Bhasker on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Why can’t people believe he was depressed?’

Actor Swara Bhasker has agreed with Naseeruddin Shah’s recent statements about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, and has wondered why it is so hard for the public to believe that Sushant could have been depressed.

Gunjan Saxena responds to Sreevidya Rajan’s claims of being first female combat pilot: ‘Never flew with her at the same time’

Former Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena has responded to her old colleague Sreevidya Rajan’s claims that she, Gunjan, wasn’t the first female combat pilot, as has been projected in the recent film.

