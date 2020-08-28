Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sanjay Dutt wishes sister Priya Dutt on her birthday: ‘Thank you for always being a constant in my life’

Sanjay Dutt wishes sister Priya Dutt on her birthday: ‘Thank you for always being a constant in my life’

Sanjay Dutt shared a throwback picture to wish sister Priya Dutt on her birthday, along with a sweet note. Sanjay was diagnosed with cancer earlier this month.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 14:49 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Priya Dutt and Sanjay Dutt at an event (throwback picture).

Sanjay Dutt has shared a sweet birthday wish for his sister Priya Dutt on her birthday. The actor shared a lovely picture of them together on Twitter to wish her on the occasion.

He wrote along with the picture, “Thank you for always being a constant in my life. I wish you all the happiness of the world. Happy Birthday @priyadutt.” The picture seems to have been clicked during one of Priya’s poll campaigns and has the siblings flashing the victory sign.

 

Priya is one of Sanjay’s two sisters, the other being Namrata Dutt. Priya has been by Sanjay’s side ever since he was diagnosed with lung cancer. She took the lead to accompany him to the hospital for treatment as the actor’s wife Maanayata Dutt remained in quarantine post her return from Dubai. She continues to be by his side during his regular visits to the hospital.



Even Maanayata had called Priya “an incredible torchbearer” in her statement on Sanjay’s course of treatment. She said, “Every battle has a torchbearer and someone who holds the fort. Priya who has worked extensively over two decades with our family-run cancer foundation, and who has also seen her mother battle this illness, has been our incredible torchbearer, while I will hold the fort,” she had said.

In the long statement, Maanayata had expressed gratitude to fans and hoped they would continue to love and support the family during these trying times. “Sanju has been through many ups and downs in his life, but what has kept him going through every tough phase has always been your adulation and support. “And for this, we will always be grateful. We are now being tested through yet another challenge, and I know, the same love and warmth will see him through this time as well,” she had said.

She further said Dutt was the “heart and soul” of the family and all of them are determined to fight this battle and emerge winners. “Sanju is not only my husband and father to our children, but he has also been a father figure to Anju (Namrata) and Priya. “While our family is shaken up, we are determined to fight tooth and nail. With God and your prayers on our side, together we will overcome, and emerge as winners,” she had said.

