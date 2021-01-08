Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya poses for a sultry new photoshoot, see pics

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor, is prepping for her Bollywood debut. And her latest photoshoot is proof the star kid is set to grab attention and join her cousins Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor in making her presence felt in the fashion arena.

Makeup artist Riddhima Sharma has shared multiple pictures of Shanaya from her recent photo shoot. She is seen sporting wet hair and posing in an oversized blazer in one of the pictures. She has also posed in a printed ice blue suit in other pictures.

More pictures from the shoot show her posing boldly in a brown jumpsuit, metallic makeup and hair roughly tied in a plait. While she shows no expressions in any of these, pictures of her in a striped black-and-white costume have her posing candidly for the camera.

Shanaya had made her screen debut with The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, featuring her mom Maheep as one of the leads. She featured in the portion where her debut at the Le Bal in Paris was shown. She was seen dancing with Sanjay at the ball. On being asked if she was nervous before the ball, she had told Vogue in an interview, “Not really, which is so weird. I think [my stint as] assistant director really made me so confident about who I am and what I want to do. If this was a year ago, I’d be shaking doing this interview, but I’ve become so much more sure with what I want to do with my acting, which made me the person I want to be.”

Shanaya recently assisted on the sets of Janhvi’s film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Sanjay had earlier said that Shanaya preferred not to go to an acting school. Sanjay told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “Shanaya told me that going there (film school) would be a waste of three years and reasoned that most attend classes for three days and party for the rest of the week.”

