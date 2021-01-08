Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya poses for a sultry new photoshoot, see pics

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya poses for a sultry new photoshoot, see pics

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor has featured in a new photoshoot. She is expected to make her Bollywood debut soon.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 11:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shanaya Kapoor has done has a new photo shoot.

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor, is prepping for her Bollywood debut. And her latest photoshoot is proof the star kid is set to grab attention and join her cousins Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor in making her presence felt in the fashion arena.

Makeup artist Riddhima Sharma has shared multiple pictures of Shanaya from her recent photo shoot. She is seen sporting wet hair and posing in an oversized blazer in one of the pictures. She has also posed in a printed ice blue suit in other pictures.

 

 



More pictures from the shoot show her posing boldly in a brown jumpsuit, metallic makeup and hair roughly tied in a plait. While she shows no expressions in any of these, pictures of her in a striped black-and-white costume have her posing candidly for the camera.

 

 

Shanaya had made her screen debut with The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, featuring her mom Maheep as one of the leads. She featured in the portion where her debut at the Le Bal in Paris was shown. She was seen dancing with Sanjay at the ball. On being asked if she was nervous before the ball, she had told Vogue in an interview, “Not really, which is so weird. I think [my stint as] assistant director really made me so confident about who I am and what I want to do. If this was a year ago, I’d be shaking doing this interview, but I’ve become so much more sure with what I want to do with my acting, which made me the person I want to be.”

Also read: Aamir Khan plays cricket with children in Mumbai, actor Kishwer Merchantt criticises them for not wearing masks

Shanaya recently assisted on the sets of Janhvi’s film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Sanjay had earlier said that Shanaya preferred not to go to an acting school. Sanjay told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “Shanaya told me that going there (film school) would be a waste of three years and reasoned that most attend classes for three days and party for the rest of the week.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India to chair Taliban sanctions committee, to keep focus on terrorists and sponsors
by Rezaul H Laskar
Officer dies following clash with pro-Trump mob at US Capitol: Police
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shivani Kumar
‘Vaccine for Indians in next few days’: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Opposition boycotts Governor’s address in Kerala Assembly
by Ramesh Babu | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Man held with pistols, cartridges hidden in car in Delhi
by Karn Pratap Singh
Leicester’s Vardy, Maddison expected to miss FA Cup tie at Stoke
by Reuters
Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya poses for a sultry new photoshoot
by HT Entertainment Desk
PFA reminds players to maintain distance when celebrating goals
by Reuters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.