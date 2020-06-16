Sections
Sanjay Kapoor's lockdown life: Initially, when the grocery guy would come to deliver things, it felt like we won a lottery

Actor Sanjay Kapoor, though calling himself ‘patient’, says that he is missing work, and isn’t sure how shoots would shape up now, with so many restrictions.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 16:46 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Sanjay Kapoor is happy that he got to spend time with his kids amid the lockdown.

Even though things have started to open up slowly, many aren’t stepping out of their homes. For those, actor Sanjay Kapoor has a piece of advice. He believes instead of getting frustrated with being at home, we need to be “sporting” towards it.

“You need to basically accept it. Frustration isn’t going to solve this thing. Make the most of this time. That’s what I’ve been doing. I’m a patient guy, and because of my personality, I understand the situation. I’m fortunate I’ve got my children with me, and I’m spending time with them at this age,” he shares. 

From being excited about getting food delivered at home before, to now waiting for groceries, life has taken a full turn for everyone.

“Now it’s still better. But initially when the grocery guy used to come and drop anything, aisa lagta tha lottery lag gayi/ We, among our friends, discuss ‘arre mujhe yeh mil gaya, tujhe woh mila?’ It’s like any other normal person getting excited with these things. You have moments where you want a little freedom however, and you want to go out,” adds Kapoor.



Like many others, the 54-year-old is also waiting to get back to work, more so because lately he had been bagging good projects on the web. 

“I’m missing work. I feel at times, the creative satisfaction is missing. I was in such a good space, that’s taken a pause. The film industry will be the last one to begin work again. Unless we’re making (something) like the show Money Heist, we can’t shoot with a mask on,” he quips.

Kapoor is aware that on a film set, it’s tough to practice social distancing. He explains, You’re so close to other actors, whether it’s a dining room scene with eight people, or an action scene. Everybody is blank (about when shoots will begin). I don’t think anybody knows kya hone wala hai, kaise karenge. We keep hearing there’ll be smaller units, make-up people will use disposable things. But I really don’t know, till a vaccine comes out. The whole unit can wear a mask, but what do actors do?”

