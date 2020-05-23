Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep shares Suhana Khan’s childhood pics with daughter Shanaya on her birthday. See them here

Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep on Friday shared a bunch of childhood pictures of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan on the occasion of her 20th birthday. The pictures also featured Maheep’s daughter Shanaya. Suhana, Shanaya and actor Ananya Panday have grown up together and are best friends.

In one of the pictures, they are sitting together, possibly at a family gathering. In another, Suhana can be seen playing tug-of-war with other kids around her. In a third picture, Suhana and Shanaya pose and use Instagram filters.

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor have been friends from their childhood.

On Suhana’s birthday on Friday, Ananya had shared a picture with Suhana and had written: “the two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue but u will be my little baby forever.” Suhana had reacted to the picture and written: “Misss uuu ;). I love youu thank you xxx.” It was a picture of the two of them by the beach.

Suhana, late on Friday, shared a video of herself from the terrace of her Mumbai home and wrote: “I’m 20 hehe.” The video clip featured her in a full-length gown with her hair in the wind.

Suhana, who is currently enrolled at New York University, came down to be with her parents before the first lockdown was announced as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. She has been sharing pictures of herself on social media. A few days back, her mother Gauri shared a picture from a photoshoot they’d conducted and wrote: “No hair !!!!! No make up !!!! Just my photography!!!!” While a number of Bollywood celebrities reacted to the picture, Ananya asked if she could borrow the top. She said, “I like this top sue!! But ur never gonna lemme borrow @suhanakhan2.”

